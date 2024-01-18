Live Healthy Get Active ends 2023 with great numbers

SIDNEY — The incentive program — Live Healthy Get Active — that Wilson Health and the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County partnered together for 2023 has ended with great numbers.

A total of 71 participants logged 6,886 hours and 49 participants logged a total of 9,451 miles for the 2023 year. There were a total of 137 certificates awarded, 19 water bottles, nine T-shirts and four members qualified for the drawing to win their 2024 dues.

The top three miles participants were Kathy Bray, Tamara Herring and Mary Brulport with the top 3 hours being Kathy Bray, Steve Schroeder and Ron Argabright.

“We are so pleased with the participation and Wilson Health has agreed to be the sponsor again for 2024! The program has been reviewed and there will be a few changes in the requirements to earn the incentive items. This will make it even more exciting and enable more members to reach their goals,” said Rachel Hale, executive director. “ I would also like to thank Board Member Larry Donahue for handling all the logistics and doing such a wonderful job of encouraging members to take part in the program!”

The incentive items for 2024 will be certificates of achievement at multiple levels, water bottles after 150 miles or hours, T-shirts after 300 miles or hours. Once they hit 500 miles or hours their name is entered into a drawing for a free renewal membership for 2025. Wilson Health is providing the water bottles and T-shirts and the Senior Center is providing the certificates.

The 2024 program is off to a good start and the only requirement is to be 50 years of age or better and a member of the Senior Center. For more information check out their Facebook page or stop down to the Senior Center at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. They are open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – noon.