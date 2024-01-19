SIDNEY — Solvita is currently in urgent need of multiple blood types. Join the mission of January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at two blood drives planned in Sidney.

The Landings of Sidney community blood drive will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 1-4 p.m at 1150 W. Russell Road, Sidney.

The Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive will be held Thursday, Feb. 1, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in January and February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

January Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed nationally in 1969 and by the Ohio General Assembly in 2018. The joint purpose is to honor donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holiday season, severe weather, and seasonal illness get in the way of maintaining an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.