Dapore elected to 2024 United Way Board

SIDNEY — Hannah Dapore, People and Culture Leader, Choice One Engineering, was been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Dapore, a resident of Russia, currently is a member of the Community Initiatives Committee. She is a graduate of Russia High School and Wright State University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources and Business Management. She is a current 4-H Clubadviser for the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club, and is married to her husband, Luke.

Karla Young, President and CEO of the Shelby County United Way states, “I am excited to have Hannah join the Shelby County United Way board, her commitment and passion for the Shelby County United Way and our community make her an excellent addition.