NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Saint Mary’s College has released its dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

Samantha Johnston, of Sidney, was named to the dean’s list.