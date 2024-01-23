SIDNEY — Shelby County Treasurer John E. Coffield has announced that 2023 first half real estate tax bills wee mailed in early January. The due date for payment of these bills will be Feb. 14, 2024.

“If payments are mailed, as long as they have a post mark of Feb. 14 or earlier, the payment will be considered on time and no penalty will apply,” Coffield said. “The large majority of our payments still come through the United States Postal Service. However, other options are available to pay your taxes.” “You can make your payment on-line at https://co.shelby.oh.us/treasurer/ by clicking on the Click to Pay Now button. This will direct you to our third party vendor Autoagent. Then just follow the instructions. When using your credit or debit card, the taxpayer is responsible for the credit/debit card convenience fee of 2.50%. However, the cost of an eCheck is just a flat $1.30. These fees are charged by the service provider. The Shelby County Treasurer’s office does not share in these fees. To pay by phone, call 1-844-537-0500. The same fees apply.

“You can also make your payments in person at the Treasurer’s office during our normal business hours of 8:30-4:30 M-Th and 8:30-noon on Fridays. Our office is located on the 3rd floor of the Shelby County Annex at 129 E. Court St. In addition to credit cards, we accept cash, personal checks, money orders, and cashier’s checks,” Coffield said. “You can also drop off your payment in the night drop located just outside the employee entrance on the Main Street side of the Shelby County Annex. Checks and money orders can be made payable to the Shelby County Treasurer.”

“If you desire to have your bill stamped paid, please send your entire bill along with a self addressed stamped envelope. We will stamp the top half of your bill and return it to you. Your check does constitute a valid receipt.”

“Every effort is made to mail tax bills to the responsible party. If you have a change of mailing address or do not receive a bill, please contact our office,” said Coffield. “Failure to receive a bill does not excuse you from paying the taxes due nor relieve you of the mandatory penalty and/or interest required by law.”

The Treasurer’s Office offers pre-payment of future taxes and we can debit your checking account for payments, whether they are bi-annually or monthly. An agreement will need to be signed.

“We also have payment plans for those taxpayers who are past due on their taxes,” said Coffield. “Please contact our office if you run into problems paying your bill. Ignoring your obligation will only make matters worse. My staff is here to assist you.”

For taxpayers 65 and older, or permanently disabled, there is a homestead reduction. This also applies to some military veterans who are 100% disabled. Please contact the Shelby County Auditor’s Office with any questions. One can also apply for the owner occupied credit through the Auditor’s Office. They can be reached at 937-498-7202.

“In addition, Auditor Amy Berning has informed me that every three years she is required by law to update the market value of all properties in the county. Calendar year 2023 was one of those years. Since the taxes that one pays is based on this value, many taxpayers will see an increase in their tax bills. Some of these increases are substantial.,” said Coffield.

The mailing address is 129 E. Court St., Sidney, Ohio 45365. Anyone with questions may call 937-498-7281 or visit the website at https://co.shelby.oh.us/treasurer/ or email [email protected].