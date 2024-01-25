Celina Insurance Group honored for healthy worksite

CELINA — The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) named Celina Insurance Group a 2023 Healthy Worksite Recognition Program Platinum winner. This is the third consecutive year Celina has won a Healthy Worksite award.

The HBCO recognized 91 Ohio employers who demonstrated a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive health programs in 2023. Four levels of high achievement were awarded: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Celina was one of nine platinum winners in the small employer category.

“Celina employees go above and beyond for our policyholders and agency partners, so, in return, we want to go above and beyond for them. Celina offers an extensive wellness program to help enrich their lives at work and at home, and we’re honored to accept this award,” said Christine Purdy, Celina’s director of human resources and facilities.

All Ohio-based worksites are eligible to apply for the Healthy Worksite Recognition Program. Applicants are scored on the extent to which their wellness offerings facilitate employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.

About Celina Insurance Group

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in five states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities. For more information, visit https://www2.celinainsurance.com/.