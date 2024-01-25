Free small business series offered March and April

CELINA — There will be a free small business information series running every Tuesday from March 5 through April 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The series will be held at the Borra Center of Health Science on the campus of Rhodes State College.

Counties that are invited are Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert. Those who attend all six sessions and a one-on-one counseling session will receive a small business training certificate and a complete business plan.

• Week 1 – So…..You Want to be an Entrepreneur

• Week 2 – Launch and Grow Your Business Right Feasibility Study

• Week 3 – Marketing and Social Media

• Week 4 – Financial Accounting 101

• Week 5 – Profitability Analysis

• Week 6 – Acquiring Capital and Risk Management

Visit the Lake Campus Workforce Development and Business Enterprise Center for more information or email [email protected].