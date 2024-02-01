Counseling practice moves to Russia

Courtesy photo Curnutte Courtesy photo Lewis Courtesy photo Keller Courtesy photo

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

RUSSIA – For You Counseling and Hypnotherapy recently opened in Russia. The counselors provide both in-person and tele-health appointments for everyone from individuals to couples and families.

For You Counseling and Hypnotherapy strives to provide a boutique practice with the counselors being readily accessible to their clients. They deal with each client directly and are able to provide a quick turn-around from when a client first contacts them to scheduling an appointment, usually within 24 hours.

Nicole Keller, one of the owners, said, “We are a pretty down-to-earth practice, and practical. Clients appreciate that.”

One way they are accessible is by having availability not only during business hours, but evenings and weekends as well. Keller said, “We try to accommodate the times our clients need.”

Keller and counselor Laurie Lewis are both certified in hypnotherapy. In hypnotherapy, the counselor uses hypnosis to guide the client to a state of deep relaxation, where the client is more open to positive change. Hypnotherapy is often used for smoking cessation, weight loss, anxiety and depression.

For You Counseling and Hypnotherapy is also certified in EMDR, a specialized trauma treatment that utilizes a specific protocol and a lightbar to reprocess the brain and help to overcome trauma. The counselors work with many law enforcement officers and firefighters who have trauma from their jobs.

Additionally, Keller is a certified farm crisis counselor through a specialized program at The Ohio State University. Recently they were invited by the Versailles FFA to do a community outreach program.

The third counselor in the practice is Bailey Curnutte. All three counselors are licensed and certified. Their motto is “Be you. For you.”

For You Counseling and Hypnotherapy can be found on Facebook and Instagram, as well as at www.psychologytoday.com. All three counselors are accepting new patients without a waitlist. They are located at 105 Francis St., Russia. Inquiries for counseling appointments can be made at www.foryouselfcare.com by clicking on the “meet us” tab and selecting one of the counselors.