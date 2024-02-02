Commissioners enter into childcare agreement

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners entered into an agreement to help with the need for more childcare programs in the county during business in December.

The agreement was with Comprehensive Community Child Care Organization, Inc. dba 4C for Children for preservation of current childcare programs and recruitment and startup of new programs. According to Commissioner Julie Ehemann, this was an extension of a previous agreement where American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were allocated to supporting childcare with recruitment and training for childcare centers and home providers.

Ehemann provided a summary of the contract:

“1) It pulls all programs, not just PFCC (Patient and Family Centered Care) programs into the training benefits for existing program stabilization through Ohio Approved training.

a. There are 10 center-based ODJFS (Ohio Department of Job and Family Services) licensed programs. Five of them have limitations in their hours, providing either a short day or a ½ day programming. Four centers serve PFCC.

b. There are five Type B programs plus two more in progress toward licensing. All five serve PFCC; three with evening care and two serving families overnight.

c. There are two Type A programs, both serve PFCC.

2) It eliminates additional coaching charges for services to existing programs. We did not pull this money down last contract period as coaching was provided by another funder.

3) It serves as a bridge so as to not let the current contract lapse so we can continue our work uninterrupted.

4) The excess funding not used in the current contract will roll over into the new contract.

5) It includes a marketing budget for social media. We will wait to launch, to see that this shows promise in another market. Our launch was prolonged by the design process, and with the holidays, it will be mid-late January before we can assess meaningful returns.

6) It does stipulate that unused funding will be returned to the county at the end of the 2024 contract and addresses unused funds from the current contract expiring Dec. 31.”

“Our goal is to have childcare available throughout the county enabling our workforce to not have childcare be an obstacle to participate in the workforce,” Ehemann concluded.

The commissioners also approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $1,468,940.57 (Dec. 14), $968,978.03 (Dec. 21), and $221,164.72 (Dec. 28). Sales tax revenue of $171,987.13 was transferred from the general fund to the engineer’s fund and $171,987.12 was transferred to the capital improvement fund.