Anna council adopts camping ordinance

ANNA – The Anna Village Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the village to impose a fee on individuals renting camping space at the park during events at a meeting on Jan. 23.

The council also approved the updates to committee appointments and other changes and the adjustment of some meeting times.

As stated in the public works report, the department will be looking for a level one full-time employee.

Administrator William Kessler wants to get a court judgment for the property at 302 S. Pike St. and it will cost $300 to file it in common pleas court.

A permit has been filed through the health department for the camping spots at the park for the solar eclipse. Boy Scouts will be hosting pulled pork dinners and will have a couple of lunches.

There is a law office in Troy that might be interested in the open solicitor position.

The next council meeting will be held on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.