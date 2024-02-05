County record

Crashes

Christine Anne Norris, 53, of Lima, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash on Feb. 2 at 3:11 p.m.

Norris was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when she rear-ended Cheryl L. White, 47, of West Alexandria, who then rear-ended Christopher A. Ressler, 56, of Covington, who were both stopped in traffic due to a crash on the northbound side of the highway.

White had possible injuries but was not evaluated by an EMS agency or taken to a medical facility. Norris’s vehicle was towed by Lumpkin’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

MONDAY

-11:48 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 15000 block of Shroyer Road.

-10:57 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-6:49 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 20000 block of state Route 119.

SUNDAY

-1:38 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-1:19 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

SATURDAY

-5:15 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

FRIDAY

-11:23 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of County Road 25A in Piqua.

-6:49 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-3:43 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

-2:14 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-10:18 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-2:42 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 4000 block of River Road.

-2:07 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Piqua.

-12:29 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Southland Road.

THURSDAY

-4:13 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 96 on Interstate 75.

-3:45 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of South Main Avenue.

-3:03 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 400 block of Black Foot Trail in Piqua.

Village call log

SATURDAY

-3:32 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS, Botkins Fire and Police and Perry Port Salem EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 274 and Heiland Kies Road.

FRIDAY

-8:23 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Botkins Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 500 block of East State Street.

Fire, rescue log

MONDAY

-12:27 a.m. to 2:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-7:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-10:58 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-11:34 a.m. to 10:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-6:31 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:25 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-7:02 to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-1:52 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-6:20 to 9:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-5:26 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell