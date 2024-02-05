Hotel Versailles offers Valentine’s Day deals

VERSAILLES — This Valentine’s Day holiday, Hotel Versailles has created an array of offerings that are sure to impress.

Couples looking for a special night out can book the Date Night Package, which includes a $50 food and beverage credit, sweet amenity upon arrival, guaranteed restaurant availability, and a late checkout of 2 p.m. On Feb. 14, guests can also enjoy live music from 6 to 9 p.m. that evening from Roger Demange.

Intimate dinner reservations for two at Hotel Versailles’ on-site, true farm-to-table restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails, can be made at https://www.hotelversaillesohio.com/silas-creative-kitchen. The upscale restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday. Couples are also encouraged to contact the hotel if there are any other special touches they would like arranged, as the hotel is happy to make the romantic getaway one to remember.

Those looking to get some last-minute holiday shopping in can also visit the property from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 during Hotel Versailles’ Valentine’s Market in the 1819 Room. Featured vendors will include Hotel Versailles, Versailles Winery, Ghyslain Chocolates, Jewelry, Florists and much more. The market will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 6 to 9, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 10.