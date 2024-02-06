Mullins indicted on aggravated arson charge

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for aggravated arson, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated theft, among other charges, on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Teresa C. Mullins, 60, of Sidney, was indicted on one count aggravated arson, a first degree felony, for setting fire to an apartment, creating substantial risk of serious physical harm to the residents of the apartment complex.

Braden A. Weaver, 18, at large, was indicted on one count grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, for stealing a 2001 Chevrolet without the owner’s consent.

Alisha D. Horsley, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on one count aggravated theft, a third degree felony, for knowingly and by deception stealing funds from the instant bingo gambling operations at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in an amount between $150,000 and $750,000.

Zachery P. Smith, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of obstructing justice, a fifth degree felony, for concealing the whereabouts of a convicted felon wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation and hiding the suspect in his residence to hinder the discovery and apprehension of the suspect by law enforcement.

Kylee N. Yates, 32, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a third degree felony, for fraudulently accepting and using food assistance benefits when she was not authorized or qualified to receive benefits, with an aggregate value of $10,573.

Danielle J. Crisp, 48, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for causing physical harm to an adult male family member by repeatedly striking him about the head and face, after a previous conviction of domestic violence.

Austin W. Hampton, 22, of Pleasant Hill, was indicted on one count breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count criminal damaging or endangering, a second degree misdemeanor, for trespassing into the unoccupied Sidney Police Department Firing Range in order to commit a theft offense, stealing a green police officer ball cap, and spray painting graffiti on the exterior walls of the Sidney Police Department Firing Range.

Philip S. Campbell, 40, of Sidney, was indicted on one count breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count criminal damaging or endangering, a second degree misdemeanor, for trespassing into the unoccupied Sidney Police Department Firing Range in order to commit a theft offense, stealing a green police officer ball cap, and spray painting graffiti on the exterior walls of the Sidney Police Department Firing Range.

Jeremiah D. Purk, 44, at large, was indicted on one count failure to provide change of address, a fourth degree felony, for failing to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address after a previous conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Michael D. Miller, 53, at large, was indicted on one count failure to provide change of address, a fifth degree felony, for failing to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address after a previous conviction of Importuning.

Christina M. Corneluis, aka Christina M. Cornelius, 38, of Columbus, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a baggie and containers used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Candace L. Smith, 21, at large, was indicted on two counts failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to report to a change of plea hearing after being released on her own recognizance.

Pamela K. Wood, 67, of Sidney, was indicted on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, five counts having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, and one count receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, for preparing methamphetamine for distribution and transport, plastic baggies and a glass smoking pipe, possessing a Mossberg 715T rifle, a Jennings handgun, a Zigana handgun, a Ruger handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun after previous convictions of possession of drugs, and trafficking in drugs, and possession of a Smith & Wesson gun she knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen. The grand jurors further specify that $643 and the listed weapons, along with ammunition and gun accessories and two small safes are subject to forfeiture.

Donald E. Radcliff, 44, of Dayton, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Alprazolam after previous convictions on drug abuse offenses, and a container for storing, transporting and abusing Alprazolam.

Holly A. Cooper, 42, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Tariq F.E.H. Vining, 26, at large, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a folded piece of paper and fanny pack used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.