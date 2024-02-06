Recreation Board approves waterpark rate increases

SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board approved an increase to waterpark rates for the 2024 season at a meeting on Feb. 5.

An individual season pass at the waterpark increased from $36 to $37 and daily admission increased from $4.75 to $5.

The board also reviewed and approved scheduled parks events, including:

• Mayfest Soccer Tournament (Shelby County Youth Soccer) — April 3-5

• Temple Ministries 5K Race — May 11

• SCARF 5K Race — May 18

• Bollinger Baseball Tournament — June 14-16

• Tawawa Park Cruise-in (Shelby County Historical Society) — June 29

• Paddles Peddles and Pints (Sidney Alive) — Aug. 3. Sidney Alive might change this event to Aug. 10

• Civil War Reenactment (Shelby County Historical Society) — Sept. 20-22

• Open Air Dinner on Ross Covered Bridge (Sidney Alive) — Sept. 26

The next recreation board meeting will be held on March 4 at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.