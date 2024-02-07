County record

Crashes

Yolanda M. Cowan, 61, of Fairborn, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 5 at 8:44 p.m.

Cowan was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when she drove off the right side of the roadway to avoid striking a deer, overcorrected to the left, lost control, struck a guardrail, overturned and came to rest in a tree-filled ditch. Cowan was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries and the vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-12:49 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 2000 block of Cisco Road.

-10:19 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-9:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 18000 block of Kirkwood Road.

MONDAY

-8:41 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Port Jefferson Fire and Perry Port Salem EMS responded to a crash in the 6000 block of Jackson Road.

-7:55 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 11000 block of Ailes Road.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-7:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell