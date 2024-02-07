Tax abatement approved for Ohio Building

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — The City-wide Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council approved a 100% tax abatement for the Ohio Building at 113 N. Ohio Ave. at a meeting on Feb. 6.

The total new project investment is estimated at $11 million and the total abatement over 15 years will be $2,324,700.

The building is now owned by Jason Woodard of WLDD 113 Ohio, LLC, and is five stories and 60,000 square feet. The plan is to renovate the building for two ground-floor retail spaces and 50 loft apartments. The renovations are expected to be complete by June 2025.

“This is a new product type for the market and there is considerable cost challenges with the redevelopment of a building of this age that has sat unused for so many years. The abatement will allow us to invest more into the property for long term success,” the tax abatement application read.

The Downtown Design Review Board will review the tax abatement request and determine if a certificate of appropriateness should be issued for the building at a meeting on Feb. 13.