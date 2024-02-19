County record

Crashes

No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 16 at 8:36 p.m.

Frederick Morris Jones, 22, of Dayton, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane when he entered the left lane and struck a semi-truck in the left lane driven by Weldon Ray Nesselrotte, 64, of Mechanicsburg. Then Jones lost control and went into the median. It was snowing at the time of the crash. Jones’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Jones was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Michael Anthony Maddalena, 38, of Vandalia, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 16 at 7:47 p.m.

Maddalena was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the roadway and struck a right-of-way fence. It was snowing at the time of the crash.

• Emma S. Tinkle, 23, of Cincinnati, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 15 at 4:49 p.m.

Tinkle was behind Kelly M. Kuhbander, 38, of Cincinnati, traveling southbound on Interstate 75. Kuhbander braked for traffic and was rear-ended by Tinkle. The vehicle Tinkle was driving was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• John Edward Deitering, 55, of Sidney, was cited with turn and stop signals and Haleigh Marie Smith, 18, of Piqua, was cited with rules of overtaking and passing vehicles traveling in the same direction after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.

Deitering was driving a Polaris vehicle traveling northbound on Patterson Halpin Road. He attempted to turn left onto Stoker Road and was struck by Smith, who tried to pass him. Smith’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing. Deitering and Smith had suspected minor injuries but were not evaluated by an EMS agency or taken to a medical facility.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Feb. 13 at 7 a.m.

Craig Jerome Fiessinger, 52, of Russia, was traveling eastbound on East Main Street in Russia when he failed to see Leroy James Marchal, 82, of Russia, crossing in the marked crosswalk, causing a collision. Marchal was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

• Vineet Walia, 39, of Greenwood, Indiana, was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 12 at 3:35 p.m.

Walia was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on state Route 29 when he attempted to turn left onto state Route 274 and was struck by Lawrence Thomas Homan, 67, of Chickasaw, who was traveling westbound on state Route 274. Homan’s vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-1:08 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 10000 block of Cross Street.

SATURDAY

-10:10 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of Ailes Road and Meranda Road.

-5:33 p.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies and Anna Police responded to breaking and entering in the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-12:05 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road.

-8:39 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-7:33 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Meranda Road and County Road 25A in Anna.

-7:05 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road.

-5:28 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 1000 block of West Mason Road.

FRIDAY

-10:22 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-9:15 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75.

-8:55 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

-8:26 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-8:03 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-7:54 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of state Route 29 and Wells Road in Anna.

-7:41 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 105 on Interstate 75.

-7:40 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 1000 block of River Road.

-7:32 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 82 on Interstate 75.

-7:06 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-6:56 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Anna EMS, Fort Loramie Police, Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 17000 block of Montra Road.

-6:08 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

-6 p.m.: crash. Deputies and Anna Police responded to a property damage crash in the area of County Road 25A and Amsterdam Road.

-5:52 p.m.:vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 8000 block of state Route 47.

-5:51 p.m.:vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-5:33 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 66 and Fessler Buxton Road.

-5:23 p.m.: crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a property damage crash in the 1000 block of South Main Avenue.

-5:11 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

-2:13 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 16000 block of Reineke Schipper Road.

-1:49 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of Wones Road and Lock Two Road.

-1:42 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 5000 block of Rangeline Road.

-12:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 3000 block of Redmond Road in Russia.

THURSDAY

-4:45 p.m.: crash. Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-3:58 p.m.: crash. Six EMS and fire departments responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Patterson Halpin Road.

Village call log

SUNDAY

-1:03 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of Village Parkway.

SATURDAY

-4:08 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Main Street.

FRIDAY

-8:50 p.m.: crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a property damage crash in the 18000 block of state Route 65.

-6:47 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Fire and Police responded to a property damage crash in the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-6:12 to 8:33 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-5:06 a.m. to 5:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-3:48 to 10:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:51 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell