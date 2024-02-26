County record

Crashes

Maranda Marie Martin, 43, of Wapakoneta, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 23 at 5:50 a.m.

Martin and Andrea Michelle Roschie, 33, of Lima, were traveling southbound on Staley Road. Martin traveled off the left side of the roadway while attempting to pass Roschie, causing her to strike a mailbox and Roschie. Roschie then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Roschie’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and she had possible injuries but was not evaluated by an EMS agency or taken to a medical facility.

• Elizabeth T. Owens, 34, of Dayton, was cited with right of way when turning left after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 22 at 6:43 a.m.

Owens was traveling westbound on state Route 29 and Tia R. Toner, 43, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on state Route 29. Owens turned left in front of Toner, causing a collision. Owens’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing and the vehicle Toner was driving was towed by Elmer’s Towing. Both parties were taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Dean Li, 61, of Broadview Heights, was cited with right of way at a stop sign after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 19 at 12:24 p.m.

Li was driving a semi-truck stopped at the stop sign on Hardin Wapakoneta Road at the intersection of state Route 29. Rodney L. Reed, 66, of Cincinnati, was driving a semi-truck traveling northwest on state Route 29 when Li pulled out in front of him, causing a collision.

• Tara L. Barber, 48, of Shelby, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 16 at 7:09 p.m.

Barber was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail. It was snowing at the time of the crash.

Sheriff’s call log

SATURDAY

-2:45 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 66 and state Route 47 in Houston.

-1:09 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 14000 block of McCartyville Road.

-11:54 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 14000 block of Botkins Road.

-9:28 a.m.: crash. Deputies, Fort Loramie Fire, Van Buren Fire, and New Bremen EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 274 and state Route 29.

-9:18 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 119 and state Route 65 in Maplewood.

-9:12 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 19000 block of state Route 47.

-5:23 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of Jackson Street and North Main Street.

-2:14 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.

-12:05 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Charm Hill Drive.

FRIDAY

-4:16 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 14000 block of Fawndale Drive.

-1:22 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 9000 block of Kuther Road.

-9:40 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 47 and Lefevre Road.

-5:59 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the 17000 block of Staley Road in Botkins.

-5:52 a.m.: crash. Deputies, Anna EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of County Road 25A and Meranda Road in Anna.

THURSDAY

-5:26 p.m.: crash. Deputies and Anna Police responded to a property damage crash in the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

Village call log

SATURDAY

-4:08 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 400 block of East South Street.

FRIDAY

-11:25 p.m.: crash. Jackson Center, Anna and Botkins Police responded to a property damage crash in the 200 block of East South Street in Botkins.

-8:16 p.m.: crash. Botkins Police responded to a property damage crash in the 100 block of South Main Street.

-9:17 p.m.: crash. Anna Police responded to a property damage crash in the 600 block of East Main Street.

-4:34 p.m.: crash. Anna Police responded to a property damage crash in the 600 block of East Main Street.

-4:03 p.m.: crash. Botkins Police responded to a property damage crash in the area of West State Street and South Main Street.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-2:19 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-12:18 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-7:11 a.m. to 3:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-10:46 a.m. to 10:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-9:29 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-4:49 to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

