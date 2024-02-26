Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 21, 1899

A smoke house belonging to Issac Fulton in Orange township caught fire about 1 a.m. this morning. Before it was discovered, the fire had made such progress the building could not be saved. Fulton and his son, W.B. Fulton, were smoking their meat in the building and both lost all their supplies of meat.

From our Russia correspondent comes the following. “Russia can boast of being a thriving little village. Start at one end and you find a marble shop and saw mill; then comes a wagon-making and blacksmith shop; then a grocery; and another grocery and saloon. As you go on zig zag through town you find another saloon and a large warehouse, a few steps across the railroad tracks is our shuck factory running full blast. Why should not our village continue to improve and have a new depot? The town has one of the prettiest churches of any village of its size in Ohio.”

100 Years

Feb 26, 1924

Another freight wreck occurred on the Big Four railroad east of Miami avenue near the plant of the Anderson Body Co. and ice plant early this morning, just 18 hours after the freight train wrecked at the same spot. The same westbound train was involved. Several cars jumped the track east of the river bridge and after bumping along the ties piled up in a heap near the body plant.

75 Years

Feb 26, 1949

Nine Sidney High school students placed in the upper 25 per cent in the state senior scholarship test given last month and were announced today by Harry G. Lull, high school principal. The group included: William Mentges, Ellen Gerhold, William Dunnavant, Doris Jean Weissinger, Richard Snyder, Greta Nelson, Louanne Blake, Melvin Lantz, and Janie Houldsworth. High county students announced by Supt. C.E. McCorkle are Jerome Bohman, Russia; Joan Meyer, Anna; Neil Heintz, Jackson Center; Robert Adams, Perry; Lois Blanke, Anna and Wayne Kord, Jackson Center.

Plans for the erection of a new Sacred Heart Catholic church at McCartyville will be drafted in the near future, Rev. Edward Summe announced in his annual report to the congregation. An additional $20,000 will be needed to supplement reserve funds already in hand to replace the present church building extensively damaged by a tornado last spring.

50 Years

Feb 26, 1974

Tim Bickel was pronouncer and the Rev. William Hoverstreydt, Mrs. James Fogt and Mrs. Ronald McCrum the judges for the Emerson PTO spelling bee last Monday. Dawn Curtis, a fourth-grade student and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Curtis was the winner.

After almost 24 years of active duty with the Sidney Fire Department, Assistant Fire Chief John Millhoff has decided to hang up his helmet and call it quits.

PIQUA – Upper Valley Joint Vocational School Board of Education Monday nominated members of an electrician advisory committee. H.H. Schlater, president of Sidney Electric Co., was named chairman.

Construction of the new Wilson Memorial Hospital has caused a temporary parking problem for visitors of patients at the current facilities.

Mr. Robert Cross and Franklin L. Ocke have been named chairmen of the Bridgeview and Northwood Divisions, Respectively, of the Sidney school levy passage campaign, Robert Burns, campaign chairman, has announced. Voters will decide on the 3.8-mil school operating levy this spring.

25 Years

Feb 26, 1999

Hourly workers at the Lear Corp. plant in Sidney will vote Sunday on a tentative contract agreement reached this week between the company the union bargaining committee. Employees at the Lear plant voted in November to join the United Auto Workers union. Negotiations on the first contract began in December and a tentative agreement was reached Wednesday.

Christian Academy Schools will be participating in the Association of Christian Schools International Speech Meet on Wednesday at Dayton Christian Middle School. The competition spans first grade through sixth grade.

