Municipal Court hears more than 5,700 cases in 2023

Carter

SIDNEY — The year 2023 was a busy year for the Sidney Municipal Court. A total of 5,702 cases were processed and many probationers were referred to community providers for treatment and counseling.

Judge Gary J. Carter has submitted the following report:

The court was awarded the Community Corrections Act 2.0 (CCA) Grant totaling $669,076 for the next two fiscal year grant cycles. The court was also awarded a Technology Grant in the amount of $27,595 to purchase a new X-ray detection device and metal detector for the court’s lobby. The court tries to create a user friendly experience for litigants by optimizing the use of technology and by adding new functionality on the court’s website.

The court processed 3,458 traffic cases, 722 criminal cases, and 1,522 civil cases for a total of 5,702 cases in 2023. The Probation Department monitored 263 new probation cases and completed 334 cases, with 80% of those probationers completing their plan successfully. The bailiffs served 723 papers, transported 121 prisoners, and the court held video arraignments for 685 prisoners.

During 2023, 82 individuals entered the court’s License Intervention Program. The program had a 74% successful completion rate which resulted in 60 valid and properly insured drivers on the roads.

In 2023, the court collected $2,028,032 in receipts. In addition, qualifying offenders provided service to the city and county through the court’s Alternative Service Program in lieu of paying fines. This program allows those who do not earn sufficient income to pay their fines, the alternative of working off their fines and costs by performing community service to local organizations and non-profit agencies.

The court distributed $19,979 in restitution to victims of crime and distributed garnishment monies in the amount of $982,408 to various creditors.

The court’s Pretrial Services Program continues to help identify defendants who are appropriate for pretrial release from jail. The goal of the program is to reduce or eliminate the time offenders spend in jail by changing their behaviors. In 2023, The court’s Pretrial Services Officer collected background information on 458 defendants and determined whether they were eligible for pretrial release and supervision and conducted 168 interviews with inmates. Of the 168 defendants interviewed, the court granted an own-recognizance bond on 89 cases.

Our goal is to file fewer community control, or “probation,” violations, by offering more referrals to community agencies that have additional programs, and also by offering programs in-house. With our new programs we were able to decrease community control violations from nearly 250 in prior years to 88 in 2023. In place of a community control violation, 211 people were placed in counseling and treatment programs such as alcohol and drug, anger management, mental health, and parenting classes. In addition, 169 offenders were sanctioned within the Probation Department rather than getting a probation violation and probation officers gave 561 incentives to probationers for demonstrating growth and implementation of social skills.

The Probation Department also offers Thinking for a Change and Domestic Batterers classes for certain types of offenders. In 2023, 17 offenders participated in the Thinking for a Change class and 14 (82%) successfully completed the program. The Domestic Batterers program had 11 participants during the year and seven (64%) successfully completed the class.

The Probation Department also completed 132 pre-sentence investigations on cases to help the court in determining an appropriate sentence.

Court staff continues to work well together. Several staff members who were more recently hired, as well as some existing staff members who were recently promoted, are all doing a great job in their new positions. Cases are moving through the court efficiently and in compliance with Ohio Supreme Court guidelines. We are actively applying for grants to reduce our burden on the city and county, so that we can continue to make improvements to our operation without incurring significant additional expenses locally.

We will continue to provide prompt and courteous service to the citizens of Sidney and Shelby County and to see that justice is administered as fairly, impartially, and efficiently as possible.