Plans underway to replace Fire Station No. 2

SIDNEY — “The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services had another exceptional year of serving and protecting our community,” said Fire Chief Chad Hollinger. “Throughout the year, the organization continued to focus on training. Several members of the department finished their paramedic education and became certified paramedics. The department is poised to have a great year in 2024.”

His report continues:

What began as a feasibility study conducted by Freytag & Associates in 2021 to identify issues related to Station 2 (411 S. Vandemark), has resulted in the determination to replace the building. Members of the department, city staff and community volunteers developed an outstanding design. This new facility will replace the aging structure that was completed in 1982. The final construction documents are slated to be completed in early 2024 and construction will begin on the Campbell Road site after a bidding process and selection of a contractor.

Members of the department, led by Assistant Fire Chiefs Eric Barhorst and Jason Truesdale, completed the specifications for the purchase of two new fire engines. The new engines will replace Engines No. 2 and No. 3. These apparatus have been in the fleet for over 26 years and have served the community well. Maintenance costs and availability of parts has become problematic and it is now time to replace them. The new engines will be an engine/rescue and an engine/tanker. These new apparatus will expand the operational capabilities of our organization.

Firefighter/Paramedic Will Sherman joined the department in November. In December, Will finished his paramedic education and was certified as a paramedic in December 2023. FF/P Sherman is already demonstrating a great deal of potential and we are excited to have him join our family.

During the past year, the department responded to 3,966 calls for service. This is the first year, following seven consecutive years in a row, that our calls for service have not exceeded 4,000 alarms. Overlapping calls (multiple incidents occurring at the same time) occurred on 1,144 incidents (28.8%). The department received mutual aid from our county partners 15 times and gave aid on 39 incidents. There were 2,886 EMS calls and 1,080 fire calls for the year.

The Fire Prevention Division performed 239 fire safety inspections and conducted 21 fire investigations (four county and township contractual areas/17 city).The Prevention Division staff provided safety education to 2,170 individuals from the community. Preventing fires and encouraging safe practices are key components of the division.

Over the past year, 3,551 hours of department training were conducted. The continued focus on training and implementation of new training methodologies are a department priority for 2024. Training is a key component for staff to be able to effectively and efficiently manage the emergencies we respond to. Developing the future leaders of our organization is a priority for the organization. It is anticipated that in the next three years, several members of the department who hold positions of responsibility within the organization will be retiring. It is imperative that their successors are trained and ready to assume these roles when they become available.

The staff of your Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services have prepared significant plans for the future of the organization. With the anticipated growth to our manufacturing and housing bases, the department has made plans to address staffing shortages, apparatus and equipment needs, and facility replacement and repair. A Strategic Planning process is scheduled for 2024 which will further expand upon the plans already laid out. On behalf of the members of the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, I thank you for allowing us the opportunity to “serve and protect the community by preventing the loss of life and property”.