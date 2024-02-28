Sidney Parks and Recreation Department hosts free clinics, serves meals

Gaier

SIDNEY — This past summer, the city of Sidney’s Parks and Recreation Department held 38 free clinics with 1,566 kids enjoying the fun in the city parks. The mobile COSI STEM camp, seemed to be the highlight of the summer. Tawawa Park’s shelter reservations were pretty consistent from 2022 with 515 shelters used by family and friends during the season. In 2023, there were 648 baseball and softball games played at Custenborder, Harmon and Flanagan.

Duane Gaier, parks and recreation director, has submitted the following report:

There were 7,188 free lunches served to anyone 18 years of age or under, at 12 different locations in Sidney. A grant from the Ohio Department of Agriculture allowed for food, prepared by Wilson Health, to be picked up by recreation staff and delivered to these sites. On Fridays, to go along with the daily, lunchtime meals, the kids were given non-perishable food items contained in a zip lock bag. This provided them food options through the weekend. The 1,830 backpack meals for the kids were entirely funded through private donations from individuals, organizations and businesses in the community.

In the summer of 2022, Binkley Pavilion was dedicated in the Aschenbach Grove area of Tawawa Park. This was made possible by a donation from Dr. Albert Dickas. At the end of the dedication ceremony, Dr. Dickas mentioned that he might be interested in funding another shelter in Tawawa Park in honor of his parents. A twin to the Binkley Pavilion was constructed on the top of Pointner Knoll, replacing what was considered the oldest shelter in the park. A new parking lot was constructed, paved and striped, along with repaving the drive leading up to Pointner Knoll and the new Dickas Pavilion. To put the ribbon on this gift to the residents of Sidney, the Community Foundation of Shelby County provided a $15,000 grant to provide the decorative picnic tables and other park amenities that will be available when the shelter is reserved for a family get together. Look for a dedication of this new shelter in Tawawa Park this spring.

Annually, parks staff completes an inspection of all of the parks, including the 25 play structures; one unit is identified to be replaced because of its condition and appearance. In 2023, the play structure at McMillen Park was removed and two new pieces were installed by parks staff to replace the 15-year-old structure. One of the new pieces is designed for children ages 2-5 and the other is for the older kids to use.

The Parks and Recreation Master Plan was wrapped up in early 2023. This comprehensive document will provide guidance on the future of Sidney’s parks. Public engagement, intentional planning and aligning needs with recreation trends were addressed when this plan was put together. Acknowledging these challenges is critical for creating a successful park system plan that meets the needs of its users. The plan was shared with and approved by Sidney’s Recreation Board before being presented to Sidney City Council for their approval and adoption.

With local and national growth of pickleball, four new courts were constructed at Custenborder Fields. Leagues were formed, and tournaments were held and the first games were played within hours of when the courts were made available to the public.

A few of the other major accomplishments that you will find in your parks are sidewalks and a drinking fountain for Robert O. New Park and sidewalk leading to the Milligan I shelter to improve accessibility, two donated table shelters at Johnston Park and Willman’s Place in Tawawa Park and the building at Custenborder was re-roofed.