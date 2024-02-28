Sidney ushers in new policies, strategies for growth

Bowsher

SIDNEY — “2023 marked year two of our new administration, and the team certainly kept running,” said Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher. “The city took the created plans and programs and started implementing our new policies and strategies for Sidney. Status quo was a term that fell to the wayside as we ushered in pipelines of growth that will continue to pay dividends for our employees and community well into the future.”

Bowsher’s report continues

The year 2023 saw a plethora of rumors and a mixture of emotions regarding the SEMCORP USA Manufacturing plant. This electric vehicle supply chain, which produces separator film, which is then sold to battery manufacturers, has over $1 billion in initial investment and promises to continue its investment in future phases. Although it has seen more than its share of hiccups and constraints, the project is alive and well, just severely behind schedule. In the fall of last year, we saw Project Burlington break ground. An additional $100 million investment and more than 300 additional jobs.

To date, SEMCORP has promised over 1,500 new jobs to our region. In communication with the Dayton Development Coalition, Jobs Ohio, and our SEMCORP partners, these two initial investments still would not meet the “current” demand for electric vehicles, not to mention the future expansion efforts being made by every major car manufacturer. SEMCORP USA, like Honda before them, is bringing forth both diversity within our economy and well-paying jobs for Shelby County and our region.

In 2023, the city saw the continuation of one of Sidney’s newest housing subdivisions. The Burr Oak Development features both single-family homes by Ryan Homes and multi-family housing in the coming years. Additional roadwork and infrastructure are being constructed to make way for future commercial development with some very exciting prospects.

The Mills development, a 216-unit multi-family apartment complex, broke ground at the end of 2023. This $50M investment is the first market-rate apartment complex in over 25 years for Sidney. Crawford-Hoying and JBM Development have collaborated on this key project.

Downtown Sidney is becoming more vibrant by the day, and the city has been involved in several public-private partnerships to continue the revitalization momentum. In 2023, our downtown was awarded the best placemaking project within the state of Ohio. This incredibly competitive award was awarded to Sidney Alive for the hard work and dedication placed within the Downtown Activation project. Consisting of a mix of enhancements to the streetscape and courthouse square. Those include the addition of outdoor string lighting, alley archways, mid-block crosswalks, bike racks, bistro-style seating, and the addition of gateway entry arches to designate the historic downtown. These new amenities are a great way to enjoy the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), which has been in successful operation for over three years. In 2024-2025, be on the lookout for exciting new branding and wayfinding signage to clearly mark parking and key buildings within the downtown.

In the same vein, the city finished its Parks Master Plan by mid-2023, and the city has started a Comprehensive Master Plan update for the city. These documents will further draw enhancements into our proud and growing city and allow decision-makers the opportunity to plan and guide this growth in a resilient and equitable manner. These plans are already being put into action, as projects are underway and being programed for 2024.

When the city acquired ownership of the Ohio Building, we knew this prime piece of real estate in downtown Sidney was poised for a mixed-use transformation. Several developers toured the structure and soon after the city contracted and selected Woodard Development to act as the proprietor of this mixed-use redevelopment project. In 2023, the Ohio Building was able to garner statewide attention, and with help from consultants, Woodard Development, and the state of Ohio, the development of the project was awarded a Historic Tax Credit and Transformational Mixed-Use Credit. Both of which would have made this transformation possible. From now into 2025, be on the lookout for the demo and renovation of this iconic building into a whopping 50 downtown apartments and two ground-floor commercial tenants.

Connecting the Canal Feeder Trail to the Great Miami River Recreation Trail has been a key priority of the city for numerous years. Through the work of the Clean Ohio Trails Program, the city has been able to start construction on a path connecting Sidney to our South. Both Shelby and Miami County are currently working on the remainder of this empty stretch. Additionally, earlier this year, the City submitted for grant funding through ODOT’s Transportation Alternative Program for the trail expansion north into downtown Sidney. This first phase of three will create a future emerald necklace of trail connectivity for pedestrians to enjoy downtown and their existing neighborhoods.

Another topic of much discussion and action in 2023 was the continued demolition of the former Wagner Manufacturing complex, located at 440 Fair Road. Currently, $4.6 million has been earmarked from both state and local funds to see this project come to fruition. The City and County Land Bank has contracted with Burgess and Niple to oversee the project through completion in 2024.

In 2023, the city started its rental registration program. Once fully established, this program will house a database of all rental properties within the city. Its inception is to help document and lead to revitalization in Sidney’s neighborhoods. The city has found that some property owners live out of state, and it has been increasingly difficult to contact individuals during emergencies or when the property has fallen into disarray. It’s one of many tools to help breathe new life into our traditional neighborhoods, which surround our beautiful downtown.

Much of the progress happening on Sidney streets is due in part to the generosity of Sidney voters in their support of the 0.15% street maintenance levy. A total of $24.6 million in street, bridge, and traffic signal projects through 2026 is currently estimated. Potential grant funding of $10.2 million leaves the city responsible for finding funding for $14.4 million in roadway needs over the next five-year planning period. The ongoing levy dollars are an important part of the city’s plan for roadway projects. This levy is set to expire at the end of 2024. Its replacement will be focused on not only more improvements to streets and infrastructure but parks, people, and public safety as well. As our city continues to grow, so does the number of maintenance projects and employees.

Through the use of federal funds by way of the FAA, the city has undertaken the complex and difficult task of constructing a parallel taxiway for the Sidney Municipal Airport. This taxiway will allow the use of airplanes that are much larger than traditionally used on the current runway. In addition, back-taxing will be a policy of the past. This will lead to more visits and increased usage of our runways. Be on the lookout for further enhancements and upgrades as 2024 rolls on.

In 2024, we will continue to build upon the solid foundation that is Sidney. We are a face of pride and stabilization for the region, and we strive to become even more of a destination for businesses and visitors alike. The city will focus on building more housing, increasing our population, enticing new shops/restaurants, cleaning up our neighborhoods, protecting our citizens, and expanding on the already great park system in place. We live in a community full of heart, and as we gallop, I could not be more proud of the city we have ahead of us. It all starts with a vision, and Sidney is ready to charge into this bright future.