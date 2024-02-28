Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash

SIDNEY — Sidney Police engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle which ended in a crash on Feb. 27 at approximately 11:40 p.m.

According to Sidney Deputy Police Chief Aaron Rode, “Sidney PD officers located a stolen Kia Optima from Cleveland, Ohio, at approximately 11:40 p.m. last evening. The vehicle was tracked by our city-wide FLOCK camera system and provided an alert to officers as to the last known location. Officers engaged in a high-speed pursuit throughout the west side of Sidney and on each side of Interstate 75. Eventually, the suspect vehicle entered Interstate 75 northbound from the 92 exit and traveled to the Cridersville 118 exit where he subsequently wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot. The unknown driver of the vehicle was observed fleeing on foot and despite cooperation from numerous law enforcement agencies, he was not located. The stolen vehicle was returned to Sidney for processing. The investigation is ongoing.”