Edwards Barhorst McDermott Workforce Partnership of Shelby County celebrates 10th anniversary

SIDNEY — In a milestone achievement, the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County (WP) proudly commemorates its 10th year of programming in Shelby County. Established as a 501c3 not-for-profit organization in 2013 by local business leaders, the partnership has been dedicated to fortifying Shelby County’s workforce through a unique mission of uniting industry and education. The core objective is to align skills training, prepare students with workforce readiness skills, and offer career exploration opportunities that attract them to fill local jobs and for students to graduate with a plan of Employment, Enrollment, or Enlistment.

With robust leadership and support from Shelby County’s private industry, the initiative proudly collaborates with over 45 funding companies, representing key sectors such as Construction, Skilled Trades, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Transportation. The contributions from these companies have proven to be invaluable.

“The commitment and vision of these companies have not only fueled our mission but have also played a pivotal role in strengthening Shelby County’s workforce,” said Deb McDermott, executive director.

Her report continues:

With our partners at the forefront, their steadfast support has enabled us to mark a decade of impactful programming. Through their generosity, we can organize events and provide essential training, fostering a positive ripple effect in the lives of students, families, and the community as a whole.

Currently engaged at some level with every school district in Shelby County, both public and private, the Workforce Partnership emphasizes that workforce readiness education forms the bedrock of their success. The organization introduced a new scholarship program in 2023, awarding a total of $6,000 to six graduates from various high schools in Shelby County, including Anna, Fort Loramie, Houston and Sidney.

In another noteworthy achievement, the Workforce Partnership was honored with the ODE Grant Summer Learning and After School Opportunities, completing its first year of a two-year funding period. Collaborating with the Midwest Regional Service Center, Sidney High School and Upper Valley Career Center, the grant facilitated workforce development and technical training for students beyond regular school hours. Thirty-eight students obtained OSHA certification, welding and construction certifications, and/or career coach services, while 23 students earned their STNA certification.

Adding a celebratory touch, the organization hosted its 2nd annual Workforce Signing Event at the Historic Sidney Theatre. Family and community members gathered to applaud 25 of Shelby County’s newest employees, marking a successful testament to the program’s impact.

Shelly Barhorst, having completed her first year as the Programming Coordinator, played a pivotal role in expanding the organization’s reach. Coordinating educational activities for grades K-12, Shelly oversaw classroom lessons covering workforce readiness skills, local career speakers, the Ninja Skilled Trades Challenge, resume and mock interview exercises, and the mobile career lab.

The school year 2022-2023 witnessed remarkable success, with 1,150 Ninja participants, 4,905 Classroom Student Connections, 100% School Engagement, and the creation of 291 Hometown Opportunity Student Profiles.

Celebrating her third year as the Career Coach, Kelly Edwards has been instrumental in guiding high school seniors and juniors throughout Sidney and Shelby County schools. Focused on students intending to choose employment as their immediate career path after school, the program provides one-on-one employment coaching, aiming to equip them with a plan upon graduation and transitioning them directly into full-time employment.

Since 2021, the Career Coach program has seen 228 students participate, with 76 of them graduating into local employment. Impressively, 44 of these students were hired by partner companies, demonstrating the program’s effectiveness. Additionally, 25 students engaged in work-based learning during the summer or the school year, further enriching their educational journey. As the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County reflects on its decade-long journey, it stands as an example of collaborative efforts between industry and education, creating a robust bridge for students to step confidently into the workforce.