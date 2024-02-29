Eagles cover band to perform at BMI Event Center

Eagles cover band, Hotel California. Courtesy photo

VERSAILLES — Hotel California (The Original Eagles Tribute) with special guest The Linda Ronstadt Experience will perform at the BMI Event Center in Versailles on March 23.

The Eagles scored seven number one singles, six Grammy’s, five American Music Awards, and six number one albums. They are one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, selling 150 million records. All of these hits, remarkably replicated, will be performed in this spectacular show.

Hotel California is the premier tribute to The Eagles and arguably the most popular in the world. The members of Hotel California are huge fans of The Eagles and feel privileged to perform from such an extensive body of amazing work. The Eagles are truly master craftsmen of music.

Hotel California has performed at hundreds of venues from theatres, fairs, and casinos to festivals and corporate functions. The band has performed in Japan, Dubai, India, Bermuda, and all over North America and has been able to share the stage with the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Gretchen Wilson, just to name a few.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience takes you on a musical journey of chart-topping smash hits like “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “That’ll Be The Day,” “Blue Bayou” and many more classic hits by Jackson Brown, Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Warren Zevon and Little Feat to name a few.

Vocalist Tristan McIntosh (2016 American Idol finalist) takes you on an emotional ride of purity, power, and heartbreak as she soars through these songs as though they live inside her. Be part of the experience, and follow McIntosh and the Linda Ronstadt Experience as they bring Linda Ronstadt’s music into the 21st century.

To convey the majesty and impact of McIntosh’s powerful vocal quality is hard to put into words. She exudes poise and grace, with a delivery both electrifying and subtle, by turns. McIntosh brings the original singer’s version stunningly alive through her own artful touch. A sea of listeners throughout a theatre can often be heard quietly singing along at the summit of “You’re No Good,” drawing out that famous, 8-second vowel.

General admission tickets are available now starting at $20, or reserved seats can be purchased between $25 and $30. Reserved tables for an add-on cost are available as well as meet and greet tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door if not sold out, but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.