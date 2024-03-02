Out of the past

125 Years

March 2, 1899

George Burdick has sold his fish and oyster market and ice cream parlor furniture to Sol Staley who will open a restaurant and ice cream parlor in the Oldham Building on East Court Street.

——-

James Ovenden has just received one-half gross of limes from Florida. They are something like a lemon but much smaller.

100 Years

March 2, 1924

The first work in connection with the Dorothy Love Home was started yesterday when James Duncan commenced digging a well on the farm.

——-

Bids will be opened in Columbus on March 14 for improvement of the Sidney-Versailles Road from the Clinton Township line west to Hardin.

75 Years

March 2, 1949

Sidney will have a new Chevrolet dealer, Wentz Chevrolet, Inc., which will have a formal opening Saturay at the display room of the former Shelby Motor Co., North West Avenue at North Street, it was announced today by William Wentz, president and general manager of the new dealership.

——-

Investiture ceremonies for the newly organized Girl Scout Troop 19 were held last evening in the First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. David Kirkwood is leader for the group, with Mrs. John K. Zollinger and Mrs. Marion Russell, assistant leaders.

50 Years

March 2, 1974

HOUSTON – James Snyder, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Snyder, is a teenager with many talents and interests. Through his own endeavor, he has learned the art of taxidermy.

——-

Arthur H. Killian retired this week from Monarch Machine Tool Co. after nearly 38 years of service. He has most recently served the company as manager of purchases. Since he and his wife, Vera, are Sidney natives, they plan to maintain their residence on Norwood Drive.

——-

BOTKINS – A total of 29 French language students from Botkins and Jackson Center High Schools, along with their instructors, will have an opportunity to speak the language at Quebec, Canada in April.

——-

When a team goes 17 – 3, fans have plenty to cheer about and leading the cheers for the Ft. Loramie Redskins are Brenda Goubeaux, Karen Hilgefort, Sue Slonkosky (captain), Ann Brandewie and Jayne Schwartz.

25 years

March 2, 1999

It was a significant advancement for Dep. Joan Henry. She was appointed the new administrative deputy for the Shelby County Sheriff’s office. The 17 year veteran replaced Richard Steinke who retired recently. The announcement was made by Sheriff Mark Schemmel. She will continue to work as a detective. Henry has three children and two step-children.

——-

The new numbers are out concerning drug cases in Shelby County and they are not encouraging. Comparing 1996 to last year, 1998 the following trends were noted:

Total number of persons charged with drug offences: from 29 to 84

Trafficking in crack cocaine: 25 to 84

Trafficking in marijuana: 14 to 51

Trafficking in LSD: 0 to 6

Marijuana possession: 0 to 10

