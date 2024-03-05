Bray named Volunteer of Year

Volunteers go through the food line as Cindy Lambert, program coordinator and Rachel Hale, executive director serve up lunch. Volunteers getting their meal are Doshia Robbs, Paula Coder, Janis First and Maggie Wiley. Rachel Hale, executive director, presents Kathy Bray, of Sidney, with the 2023 Volunteer of the year award. She logged 343 hours in 2023.

SIDNEY — Kathy Bray, of Sidney, was named the Volunteer of the Year for 2023 for her dedication to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.

Bray has been a member for 19 years and has been volunteering almost from day one.

In 2023 she set up and led Chair Exercise, Chair Yoga and Move N Groove classes. She also helped other volunteers set up for Pickleball five days a week.

For the last five years she was the Senior Day at the Fair lunch committee chairperson. She would assemble a team of volunteers to pack the 500 lunch bags that are distributed at the Fair on Senior Day.

“Last year we had 134 volunteers that gave a total of 5,735 hours. Some gave just a few hours while others are more involved. We appreciate all of our volunteers,” said Executive Director Rachel Hale.