Bray named Volunteer of Year

SIDNEY — Kathy Bray, of Sidney, was named the Volunteer of the Year for 2023 for her dedication to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.
Bray has been a member for 19 years and has been volunteering almost from day one.
In 2023 she set up and led Chair Exercise, Chair Yoga and Move N Groove classes. She also helped other volunteers set up for Pickleball five days a week.
For the last five years she was the Senior Day at the Fair lunch committee chairperson. She would assemble a team of volunteers to pack the 500 lunch bags that are distributed at the Fair on Senior Day.
“Last year we had 134 volunteers that gave a total of 5,735 hours. Some gave just a few hours while others are more involved. We appreciate all of our volunteers,” said Executive Director Rachel Hale.