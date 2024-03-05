Early Literacy Center open at Amos Library

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Research shows that children need to master six skills before entering kindergarten, which are print awareness, print motivation, vocabulary, letter recognition, narrative skills, and phonological awareness. The Early Literacy Center at Amos Library will help a child do just that. The room is designed for parents and young children under six to encourage the development of such skills. It is a location where they may interact, play, and explore through activities and toys designed for this task.

There is no charge to use the center. People interested in going into it must sign in at the Children’s Desk before entering. Usually there isn’t a time limit, but if there are people waiting, then each child will be given one hour of play. The room is limited to 10 children and their adult (anybody over the age of 18). Children in the room must be supervised. Parents are asked to use appropriate language and refrain from cellphone use while in the center. They also must clean up after their children by returning toys to their original spot and wiping up any accidents they may have had. Products are available for any adult if needed. Other than baby bottles for infants, food and drink are not allowed in the room. If your child is sick, do not bring them in.

Unless the room is reserved for a library event, the hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. On the first Thursday of each month, the hours are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. After that, Thursday will be 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday is 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday is 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The room is located next to the Jolly Reader Ship in the Children’s Room.