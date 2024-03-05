Jackson Center considers hiring part-time administrative clerk

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The Village Of Jackson Center is now accepting applications for a part-time administrative clerk.

During its February meeting, council learned the job will include performing routine clerical, administrative, and technical work such as basic office skills, answering the phone, providing the public with general information, assisting in completing special projects and assignments, processing utility payments, assisting village staff members, and filling-in when needed is required for the position. The position is 30 hours a week, with a pay range of $17.09 to $23.59 an hour. Those interested must have a high school diploma/GED and administrative experience. Accounting/bookkeeping knowledge is preferred, but not required. Superior oral and written communication, computer, and organizational skills are required. Candidates must be extremely flexible and willing to learn the requirements for various departments. To apply, mail a resume and application to the village office. Deadline is 4 p.m. on March 8, 2024. For more information, visit www.jacksoncenter.com.

An ordinance regarding the new rates and charges for refuse removal services had its final reading before it was passed on Monday. The new rates took effect on March 1. 2024.

The village finalized their plans for the upcoming 2024 manhole lining project set to begin in late March. They will be installing a black iron fence around the Jackson View Cemetery in early spring. Ten new 25 MPH signs will be installed on James Street. The Eco-Smart Choice Sustainability Grant was approved, giving the village $17,180.31 to which they plan to use it to install solar lighting around Tiger Field.