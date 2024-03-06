Minster Council approves promotion

MINSTER — Minster Village Council approved the promotion of a new police sergeant at their Tuesday, March 5, meeting. Also, approved was a second reading on the new zoning rules for private property short term rentals.

Approved was a motion to promote Bryan Koesters to the police sergeant’s position. He was sworn in as Minster’s newest full time officer in June 2015. In 2016, Koesters became a certified ALICE Instructor, and provides active shooter response training in the areas of Active, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuation drills. Previously, Koesters became proficient in another related course known as the Single Officer Response to an Active Shooter

Given a second reading was an ordinance enacting revisions to the village of Minster Zoning Code regarding private short term rentals of houses in the village.

In order to qualify for approval of a permit, a property owner must have a tax identification number of operating entity, the name and phone number of owner contracting short term lease. The number must be active 24/7, provide the address of short-term rental, list of all government entities the owner is registered with, proof of liability insurance coverage for rental property including name of insurance company, a copy of short-term lease agreement, the maximum occupancy of short-term rental property, a description of parking availability for short term rental property, a statement of advanced registration requirements, a statement about whether the owner resides on site or not, a listing of all on-line platforms on which property will be offered, a listing of fire prevention and detection devices in short term rental property, a statement of compliance with all applicable village, county and state health and safety codes, and a listing of each agency that property is in compliance with.

The new zoning procedure is that all of the information was presented to the zoning board, then the zoning board would render a decision if the short-term rental could proceed. A short-term rental owner would need to present this information to the zoning board once a year. A decision of the board could be based upon many factors, such as the number of short terms rentals in one neighborhood, and complaints that are received about a short-term rental to name a couple of factors.

The council approved via emergency measure to adopt an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a 10 year, $47,000 note for the 2023 Industrial Park Curb Replacement Project. Village Administrator Don Harrod said Minster Bank provided the loan to the village at 4.03%. Harrod also reported final assessment letters were sent out to adjoining property owners giving them the option to either pay their assessment or to have their assessment placed upon their property taxes for a 10-year period. A number of property owners elected to place their assessments on their taxes.

A third and final reading was given for an annexation agreement between the village and Jackson Township, Auglaize County, Ohio to add a 1.006 acre lot is owned by Jim and Shirley Shenk and is located on West Seventh Street.

The council also passed and adopted a resolution transferring $28,672.46 from the Waste Water Fund to the WWTP Upgrade Fund by emergency vote.

Under new business, approved were invoices over $3,000.00, which included Encompass for $10,531.30, PoolWeb for $11,694.91, Bridgewell Resources for $23,025.00, Macx LLC for $3,270.00, Quinter Well Drilling for $24,594.17, and Tom and Jerry’s for $7,594.61

Also approved was the February 2024 Income Tax report from the city of St. Marys, which amounted to $374,000.

Other financial actions approved included receipts of $ 115,625.82 and invoices of $1,256,337.62

Council then voted to go into executive session to discuss the acquisition of land and compensation of personnel. No announcements were made when they returned to regular session.

