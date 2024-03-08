Nominations open for WiBN Women to Watch

DAYTON – Women in Business Networking (WiBN) has a long history of recognizing women who are working to improve their community. The honor is being called a WiBN Woman To Watch. Nominations are now open for the class of 2025.

If you know a potential Woman To Watch and would like to nominate her, visit www.bit.ly/2025WomanToWatch for more information and to complete the form. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. on June 17.

A Woman To Watch inspires and encourages those around her to actively challenge the status quo. She’s a force of change in both her professional and personal life and she makes a lasting impression on others. She’s passionate about her work, philanthropy and relationships. Her efforts aren’t always splashy and bold. Instead, she impacts the world around her through ripples that turn into waves. WiBN recognizes women others strive to emulate in word and deed.

Nominees chosen to be a 2025 Woman To Watch will be notified by email in August/September. The latest class members will be revealed during the 2024 WiBN Leadership Conference on Nov. 12.

Sheri Sword, WiBN executive director, said, “WiBN is all about lifting women up and helping them get from where they are to where they want to be. This honor is just one more way we do that. Please take a minute to recognize women that inspire you and others in our marketplace. We want to applaud their efforts to make the Miami Valley a better place to live, work, play and volunteer.”

Call Sheri Sword at 937-610-2277 with questions.