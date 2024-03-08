Outgoing, incoming chairmen share views at dinner

Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, left, to right, holds a plaque as incoming Chamber of Commerce Chairman Phil Borger, recognizes the outgoing Chairman John Campbell. Campbell was recognized during the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. The dinner was held at the Palazzo in Botkins on Tuesday, March 5.

BOTKINS — There was a passing of the gavel from the outgoing chairman of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce to the new chairman during the annual dinner Tuesday at the Palazzo in Botkins.

Outgoing Chairman John Campbell told the audience that serving as chairman has been a tremendous experience.

“For those who have a long history of membership with the Chamber, thank you and please know that this level of commitment is highly valued by our organization. Our continuing theme each Board meeting is to consistently act in the best interests of our members. Adding value to your Chamber membership is our ongoing pursuit and one we take very seriously,” said Campbell

“Today the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber is 537 members strong making it one of the top Chambers of Commerce in the 14-county Dayton region as measured by membership. The membership retention percentage at the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is as high as you will find anywhere for Chambers our size. In 2023 our membership retention percentage was a whopping 95%. In addition, 26 new members joined the organization last year,” he said.

The Chamber lead six employee development seminars, eight member networking events, 11 ribbon cutting ceremonies, and three special interest affiliate monthly meetings of the Human Resources Council, Shelby County Safety Council, and young professionals’ group YPconnect in 2023.

“The Chamber Foundation supported 19 educators with grants and invested more than $23,000 in education enrichment initiatives for the benefit of Shelby County youth,” said Campbell. “The Chamber leadership program graduated 21 in 2023 thus preparing them for volunteer roles in service to their community.

“And lastly, the Chamber’s placemaking initiative reached the screens of nearly 800,000 individuals last year serving up invitations to consider Sidney and Shelby County as a community of choice for residency. Over 11,500 people clicked on our digital ads that invited them to learn more about living in Sidney/Shelby County,” said Campbell. “The Shelby County business and living community is one of strength and unity. I’ve heard it said many times that you can accomplish much more together than you can ever accomplish alone. This truly is the underlying spirit of our chamber.”

Campbell thanked his fellow board members for their dedication to the chamber.

“To those with whom I’ve had the privilege of serving on the Executive Committee, thanks for your thoughtful and careful guidance this past year. To the chamber staff, thank you for your role in making my time as board chair both fulfilling and meaningful. And, to everyone affiliated with this organization, it has been my honor to serve. Thank you for affording me this wonderful opportunity,” said Campbell.

Incoming Chairman Phil Borger said it is his privilege to be the 2024 chair of the chamber.

“Today is March 5, which is a pretty memorable date for me. In early 2018 I made the very difficult – but smart – decision to leave my job in Dayton and return to Shelby County. March 5 was my first day with FGKS Law,” said Borger

“Many of my fellow chamber members have a relatable experience, with your own dates burned into your memory. The date you made a major job change or received the big promotion. The date you bought or sold your business. Or the date you put it all on the line, left the steady job, and went out on your own,” he said.

“Although each of our chamber members is unique, we all have relatable experiences. With 537 organizations doing business in Shelby County and employing more than 35,000 people, there is a lot of experience to draw from.

The chamberm said Borger, is organized to try to tap into these shared experiences in order promote and support its members.

“That is best accomplished when we are in tune with our members. We want to hear from you. If the chamber can be of assistance to you, or if you have feedback to offer, please don’t hesitate to contact us,” he said. “We want your membership in the Chamber to be a contributing component to your success. Let us know how we can help.”