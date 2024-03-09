I’m leaving Sidney High School ‘known’

Austin Yates

If you are doing it right, so much changes from middle school to senior year. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to my middle school teachers because I loved to crack a good joke back then that would get everyone off task. I was loud and obnoxious and my general objective was to get each class as far off topic as possible. And, I was good at it.

All joking aside, I know that I could not be who I am today without the growth and maturity that has happened since middle school. A good portion of my growth happened at Sidney High School. My friends, teachers, coaches, secretaries, and principles made the difference. Since freshman year I have felt like I could talk to the adults in the building about things important and unimportant – they were approachable. I was not the student who showed up to school for the academics, but instead for the people there who were always willing to talk and invest in getting to know me. The connections I have made have helped me grow.

Another key aspect in my growth has been my relationships with peers. Some of the friends I will graduate with have been my friends since I was in elementary school. Other friends I have lost along the way. The relationships we keep and the ones we walk away from are key in helping us develop. Some of the best connections I have are with my older siblings’ friends. I am the youngest of four. My closest sibling is nine years older than me. All of my siblings have seemed like adults to me for most of my life. Their friends have been a part of my life since my earliest memories and have helped shape me. My Dad’s friends have also made an impact on me. When I spend time with the “old guys” I mostly do the listening.

The people who know me best know that I would rather be in a conversation than sit in silence. They know that I can have fun at a big party or with a few buddies around a campfire. They know that they won’t find me wearing the latest fashions, but I will always be comfortable. They know I am reliable, though I don’t have time for sob stories. I would rather problem solve. They know that I can’t be talked into anything- or out of anything. While I am not the peppiest person around, I try hard to lift the energy of the rooms I am in. These are the things the people who know me best know about me.

When I graduate from SHS in May and I look at my classmates and teachers and family, it will bring me great satisfaction because I am leaving “known.” I have been able to be my authentic self at SHS and people see me for me. I am grateful for that. It has been a good experience. As I go into my next chapter of life, one of my goals is to surround myself with people who will continue to help me grow, but who will also continue to let me be me. I am not cut out for pretending. While my middle school teachers were likely just happy to see me leave the building. I am happy to be leaving my high school experience “known.”

Austin Yates is the son of Carlos and Barb Yates. He will attend Edison Community College next year and eventually continue his education at a four year university. At some point he wants to pursue a career in law enforcement. This summer he plans to make money and have some fun during his last high school summer.