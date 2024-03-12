Grand jury issues indictments for rape, public indecency

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for rape, public indecency and domestic violence, among other charges, on Thursday, March 7.

Orlando Johnson, 47, currently in the Lorain Correctional Institution, was indicted on one count of rape, a first degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct with a female child less than 13 years of age.

Austin T. Gambrel, 27, of Sidney, was indicted on one count public indecency, a fifth degree felony, for exposing his penis to a 13 year old female victim after a previous conviction of public indecency.

Antonio Anguiano, Jr., 44, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for knowingly causing physical harm to an adult female family member by knocking her on the ground, jumping on her and striking her, after a previous conviction of domestic violence.

Amanda J. Greene, 43, of Toledo, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, for knowingly exceeding the scope of the owner’s consent by retaining and driving the owner’s vehicle.

Penny A. Lucente, 48, of Jackson Center, was indicted on one count of theft, a fourth degree felony, for stealing rental income in an amount between $7,500 and $150,000.

Billy E. Gurney, 53, of Dayton, was indicted on one count receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, and one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a first degree misdemeanor, for possession of a 2015 Jeep Cherokee which he had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen, and for willfully eluding and fleeing from a law enforcement’s signal to stop his vehicle.

Shelby L, Reprogle, aka Shelby L. Marlow, 26, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts of forgery, a fifth degree felony, for cashing checks at the Sidney Food Mart which she had forged and purported to be genuine.

Erin S. Gadd, 44, of Fairfield, was indicted on one count trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Alprazolam and a container. Additionally, the grand jurors find that $9,400 is subject to forfeiture.

Giovanni E. Ruiu, 29, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Heroin, a baggie, scale and syringes.

Craig A. Strunk, 40, of Sidney, was indicted on one count trafficking in drugs, a first degree felony, one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine, methamphetamine, and a baggie. Additionally, the grand jurors find that $858 is subject to forfeiture.

Ariel D. Davis, 32, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first degree felony, one count trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, for possession of Fentanyl and Cocaine, for preparing for distribution and transport methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, a box and baggies for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs. Additionally, the grand jurors find that a 2015 Chevrolet is subject to forfeiture.

Joseph R. Hiestand, 31, at large, was indicted on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first degree felony, one count trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for preparing for distribution and transport methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, for preparing for distribution and transport Fentanyl in the vicinity of a school, and for a box and baggies for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.