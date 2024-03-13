SIDNEY — There are ample opportunities for children to attend local Easter egg hunts this year throughout March.

• Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation at 705 Fulton St. in Sidney will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/shelbysnf.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney, will hold Easter egg hunts for children ages 3-10 on Saturday, March 23. An egg hunt in the gymnastics gym for ages 3-5 will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; ages 5-7 from 1:30 to 2 p.m., and ages 7-10 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. An aquatics egg hunt in the pool will be for ages 3-5 from 1:30 to 2 p.m.; ages 5-7 from 2:30 to 3 p.m.; and ages 7-10 from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Children ages 3-5 must be accompanied by a parent in the water and on the gymnastics floor. Children ages 6 and up who cannot touch in four feet of water must be accompanied by an adult in the water unless they can pass the swim test.

The cost for members is $7 per hunt and $10 per hunt for non-members. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/mr2r7x49 or sign up at the Welcome Center. Contact Program Director Rose Schutte with questions at 937-492-9134 ext. 224 or email [email protected].

• Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at 200 Marker Road, Versailles, will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 23 at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/VersaillesRehab.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 23 at Lockington Park at 10 a.m. The weather make-up day will be March 30. Bring your own basket. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/lockingtonvolunteerfiredepartment.

• The Village of Botkins will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 23 at the park. Visit the Botkins Community Park Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067215083493 for the time and updates.

• Fort Loramie Community Fire Department will host an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. at the Fort Loramie Youth Park. Children through third grade are invited to participate. In the event of bad weather, eggs and candy will be passed out in the parking lot and shelter house. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068019002721.

• Sidney First Church of the Nazarene at 1899 Wapakoneta Ave. in Sidney will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. for children through sixth grade. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/sidneynaz.

• Hardin United Methodist Church will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at the Crossroads. In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be held inside. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hardinunitedmethodistchurch.

• New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club, Grand Lake Health/Premier Health South YMCA, and Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at the YMCA, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster. The Easter bunny will also be in attendance handing out chocolate rabbits and posing for photos. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3549747771955952?active_tab=about.

• Sidney Alive will host an Easter egg hunt for children through fifth grade around the court square in downtown Sidney on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. For more information, contact 937-658-6945.

