Numerous issues appear on ballot

SIDNEY — Voters throughout Shelby County will be voting on various issues on March 19.
Countywide, all registered voters will vote on a Sidney-Shelby County Health Department renewal tax levy. Funds from the levy, if approved, will be used for current expenses for providing and maintaining health services that the county auditor estimates will collect $326,000 annually at a rate not exceeding 0.3 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which is $8 for each $100,000 property value. The levy will be for 10 years.
In the city of Sidney, voters are being asked to amend two charter amendments. The first is to affirm the vote of four members of council will be necessary for the passage of any ordnance but a majority of a quorum may transact other business.
The second proposed amendment states all ordinances must be published in a newspaper and of a general circulation in Sidney, not later than one week following passage.
City voters are also being asked to vote on a 0.5% permanent income tax levy increase on income for the purpose of providing general funds for the needs of the city of Sidney.
Other issues in the county include:
• Village of Port Jefferson proposed tax levy renewal for the purpose of payment to the firefighting companies to operate within the village. The tax will collect $3,000 annually at a rate of not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable property value for three years if approved.