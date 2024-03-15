Numerous issues appear on ballot

SIDNEY — Voters throughout Shelby County will be voting on various issues on March 19.

Countywide, all registered voters will vote on a Sidney-Shelby County Health Department renewal tax levy. Funds from the levy, if approved, will be used for current expenses for providing and maintaining health services that the county auditor estimates will collect $326,000 annually at a rate not exceeding 0.3 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which is $8 for each $100,000 property value. The levy will be for 10 years.

In the city of Sidney, voters are being asked to amend two charter amendments. The first is to affirm the vote of four members of council will be necessary for the passage of any ordnance but a majority of a quorum may transact other business.

The second proposed amendment states all ordinances must be published in a newspaper and of a general circulation in Sidney, not later than one week following passage.

City voters are also being asked to vote on a 0.5% permanent income tax levy increase on income for the purpose of providing general funds for the needs of the city of Sidney.

Other issues in the county include:

• Village of Port Jefferson proposed tax levy renewal for the purpose of payment to the firefighting companies to operate within the village. The tax will collect $3,000 annually at a rate of not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable property value for three years if approved.

• Village of Russia proposed additional tax levy for the benefit of the village to provide ambulance service, emergency medical service or both. It will collect approximately $22,000 per year at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable property value for a five-year period if approved.

• Village of Lockington proposed additional tax levy for the purpose of current operation expenses and will collect $4,000 per year at a rate not exceeding 2.7 mills for each $1 of taxable value for a five-year period if approved.

• Orange Township, including the city of Sidney, for the proposed additional tax levy for current operating expenses. The five-year levy could collect $42,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.1 mills for each $1 of taxable value for a five-year period if approved.

• Washington Township, including the village of Lockington and the city of Sidney, for an additional proposed tax levy for the purpose of current operating expenses which will collect $27,000 annually at a rate not exceeding 0.60 mills for each $1 of taxable value for a period of five years if approved.

• Versailles Exempted Village School District proposed renewal of an income tax of 1% on the school district income of individuals and of estates for a four-year period. The purpose of the levy is for operating expenses.

• Fort Loramie Local School District proposed renewal of an income tax of 1.5% on the school district income of individuals and of estates for a five-year period. The purpose of the levy is for operating expenses.

• Graham Local School District proposed income tax levy of 1.0% on the school district income of individuals and of estates for a period of five years.