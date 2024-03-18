Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

March 10-16

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s three fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

Of the four dispatches, there were three transported from the scene. Spirit EMS was dispatched to the scene of a crash with injuries along with Russia Fire, but the crash ended up being in Darke County, thus, Spirit EMS was canceled en route. Versailles EMS, Russia Fire, and Darke County deputies handled that crash scene.

Of the patients transported, two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and one was transported to Kettering Health in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.