County record

Crashes

Amy Denise Belcher, 51, of Botkins, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on March 23 at 4:14 a.m.

Belcher was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking the median cable barrier. Road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

• Danny Douglas Brock, 24, of St. Marys, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on March 23 at 2:34 a.m.

Brock was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when he lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail and a ditch. Road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

• Danielle K. Holloway, 31, of Sidney, was cited with turn and stop signals after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on March 19 at 10:25 a.m.

Holloway was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane and Willie J. Hinkle, 45, of Greenville, was traveling in the same direction in the left lane. Holloway moved into the left lane and struck Hinkle.

• Tyler T. Taylor, 38, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on March 15 at 2:19 p.m.

Taylor was traveling eastbound on Sidney-Plattsville Road when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch. Then he struck a culvert and overturned onto the driver’s side. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-7:29 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 6000 block of Miami Shelby West Road.

SATURDAY

-3:28 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a hit-skip crash in the 19000 block of state Route 29 in New Knoxville.

-11:54 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 400 block of West State Street in Botkins.

FRIDAY

-11:56 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of state Route 274 in Anna.

-11:19 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 13000 block of Fulton Road.

-4:15 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 2000 block of Lindsey Road.

-12:53 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 20000 block of Maplewood Road.

-6:23 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 20000 block of Miami Shelby East Road.

THURSDAY

-8:44 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of state Route 65 and Botkins Road.

-8:17 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 4000 block of Stoker Road in Houston.

-5:27 p.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the 3000 block of River Road.

-5:03 p.m.: assault. Personnel responded to an assault in the 1000 block of Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

Village call log

SATURDAY

-12:21 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of West College Street.

-5:58 a.m.: crash. Fort Loramie EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 1000 block of state Route 705.

THURSDAY

-11:53 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-9:44 p.m.: assault. Anna Police responded to an assault in the 600 block of Shue Drive.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-12:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-1:28 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-3:05 to 3:36 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-12:13 a.m. to 4:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-3:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell