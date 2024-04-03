By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse and forgery, among other charges.

Kevin L. Zimmerman, 70, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to four to six years for one count of sexual battery, a second degree felony, and four years each for four additional counts of sexual battery, a second degree felony, consecutive, for a total of 20 to 22 years, with 284 days of jail credit granted. Zimmerman must also serve five years post-release control. Zimmerman must register as a Tier III sex offender. Zimmerman was indicted on 15 counts of rape, for engaging in sexual conduct with a female child less than 10 years of age, a first degree felony. Ten counts were dismissed.

Steven L. Lentz, 56, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 17 months in prison, with 172 days of jail credit granted, for one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth degree felony. Lentz must register as a Tier III sex offender. Lentz was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a second degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct with a fourteen year old victim having previously been convicted of two counts of rape.

Chanstin L. Lowery, 26, of Christiansburg, was sentenced to 12 months in prison and three days in the county jail, with six days of jail credit granted, on one count operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count attempted intimidation, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Lowery’s driver license is suspended for one year and he must pay a fine of $375. Lowery was indicted on one count harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony, one count operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count intimidation, a third degree felony, for spitting on the deputy when he was being arrested, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and for threatening to harm the deputy by saying he would kill him. One charge was dismissed.

Jarawd G. Owens, 29, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, for one count of forgery, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Owens must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling, must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, must pay restitution of $725.93, and must set up a payment plan through the Adult Probation Department. Owens was indicted on the same charge, for attempting to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $725.93.

Cadijah R. Spears, 29, of Dayton, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail, with four days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted forgery, a first degree misdemeanor. Spears was indicted on three counts of forgery, a fifth degree misdemeanor, for attempting to cash fraudulent checks for the purpose of defrauding the victim. Two counts were dismissed.

Terence L. Foy, aka Terrance L. Foy, aka Terrence L. Foy, aka Terry L, Foy, 53, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control and 60 days in the county jail with no credit for two days already served, on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Foy was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine and a baggie. One count was dismissed.

Justin A. Echeman, 39, of Sidney, was sentenced to two 60 day terms in the Shelby County Jail, concurrent, with 33 days of jail credit granted, on one count possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a specified concentration of a controlled substance (second in ten years), a first degree misdemeanor. Echeman must also go under a drug and alcohol assessment, his driver’s license is suspended for one year, his vehicle is immobilized for 90 days and he must pay a fine of $525. Echeman was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony and one count operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a specified concentration of a controlled substance, a first degree misdemeanor, for methamphetamine and operating a vehicle with a concentration of 279.5 ng/ml of methamphetamine.

Tyler S. Rhoads, 27, of Sidney, was sentenced to six months in prison, with 36 days of jail credit granted, on one count of violating protection order, a fifth degree felony. Rhoads was indicted on the same charge, for initiating contact with the protected party through the Home WAV phone system at the Shelby County Jail, with a prior conviction.

Logan T. Richard, 20, of Bradford, was sentenced to serve 90 days in the Shelby County Jail, with no days of pre-sentence credit granted, after violating the terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Richard was convicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Neil S. Littleton, 35, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years community control, with 49 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Additionally, Littleton must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), after completion of the CBCF he must successfully complete the STAR House, and he must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. Littleton was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, hiding a baggie of marijuana to impair its availability as evidence, and possession of a scale and baggies. Two charges were dismissed.

Dominic S. Durr, 42, of Sidney, was sentenced to 120 days in the Shelby County Jail, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted trafficking in drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. Durr was indicted on one count trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell cocaine.