Sidney’s Flood Action Plan deactivated

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s Flood Action Plan was deactivated at 7 a.m. on April 4.

The plan was initiated at approximately 6 a.m. on April 2 as the river level had reached 10.5 feet. The river crested at 12.5 feet at 3:15 p.m. and began to recede. With the late-afternoon storms that followed, the river again began to rise to a crest of 12.75 feet at 3:15 a.m. The river is again receding.

Minor flooding was reported in the city. The river did breach its bank on Riverside Drive. Flooding was evident at Custenborder Field at the East River Intake. City personnel moved equipment stored at Custenborder Field prior to the river breaching its banks and electricity to the facilities was disconnected. Homes along the Great Miami River along Riverside Drive also experienced minor flooding.

Throughout the incident, city crews cleaned and maintained storm sewer catch basins to minimize local flooding. In addition, sandbags were prepared and resources were staged in areas where the river was expected to breach. Law enforcement monitored the closed road areas for any issues.

Mercy Mission House at 950 Childrens Home Road was opened as a temporary emergency storm center for those impacted by the minor flooding as well as those seeking shelter from the predicted severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the city’s emergency notification system by visiting www.sidneyoh.com and clicking Emergency Notification System or for direct access visit: https://public.alertsense.com/SignUp/?RegionId=2083.

Residents are also encouraged to take an active role in flood safety by preparing in advance. Go to www.ready.gov and search for flood. Or download the FEMA app to get more information about preparing for a flood.