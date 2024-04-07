Preparing for the Eclipse

Brian Jones, of Satellite Beach, Fla., aims his 400 mm Nikkor Z lens up at the sun from the courtsquare on Sunday, April 7. Jones was working to get all the bugs out before photographing the eclipse on Monday, April 8. Jones planned to make a composite photo of the eclipse at different stages with one camera while shooting tighter shots of the eclipse with a second camera. Jones graduated from Sidney High School in 1985. As of Sunday there has not yet been a large influx of people entering Sidney to watch the Eclipse.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News