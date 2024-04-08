Sheriff’s call log
SUNDAY
-2:13 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious person in the 10 block of Wabash Street in Fort Loramie.
SATURDAY
-1:04 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Russia.
-7:56 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 589 and state Route 29.
FRIDAY
-9:11 p.m.: subject with a gun. Deputies responded to someone with a gun in the 2000 block of River Road.
-11:07 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 1000 block of West Mason Road.
-8:05 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 18000 block of Kettlersville Road.
THURSDAY
-6:39 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 8000 block of Greenville Road.
-4:35 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a gun shot victim in the 400 block of Cross Trail in Piqua.
-3:38 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of Wiles Road and Kirkwood Road.
Village call log
THURSDAY
-8:27 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of Village Parkway.
-6:28 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of Botkins Road.
Fire, rescue log
SUNDAY
-2:51 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
-12:52 to 1:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
SATURDAY
-5:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
-9:54 a.m. to 2:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
FRIDAY
-9:11 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
THURSDAY
-9:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
-5:07 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell