County record

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-2:13 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious person in the 10 block of Wabash Street in Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY

-1:04 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Russia.

-7:56 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 589 and state Route 29.

FRIDAY

-9:11 p.m.: subject with a gun. Deputies responded to someone with a gun in the 2000 block of River Road.

-11:07 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 1000 block of West Mason Road.

-8:05 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 18000 block of Kettlersville Road.

THURSDAY

-6:39 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 8000 block of Greenville Road.

-4:35 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a gun shot victim in the 400 block of Cross Trail in Piqua.

-3:38 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of Wiles Road and Kirkwood Road.

Village call log

THURSDAY

-8:27 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of Village Parkway.

-6:28 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of Botkins Road.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-2:51 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-12:52 to 1:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-5:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-9:54 a.m. to 2:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-9:11 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-9:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-5:07 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell