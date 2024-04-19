New Knoxville recommended for funding

COLUMBUS – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has authorized the submission of subaward applications to the US Department of Energy (DOE) for seven grants under its Grid Resilience Formula Grant Program. US DOE will make the final determination.

Grant applicants include the village of New Knoxville for $238,338 for undergrounding a section of distribution line that supplies the village of New Knoxville in Auglaize County.

“These awards will assist in contributing to a resilient and reliable electric grid across Ohio,” said PUCO Chair Jenifer French.

Successful subawardees will have various cash match obligations depending on the size of the utility. Applicants must demonstrate proposed projects will support electric reliability and benefit the local community in the project area, with emphasis on disadvantaged communities, as identified by the US DOE.

The PUCO is responsible for administering the Grid Resilience Formula Grant Program for Ohio. More information about these applications is available at PUCO.ohio.gov/IIJA.