Booher earns medical residency

ROOTSTOWN — Monique Booher was among the 126 Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Medicine students to learn their medical residency match during a celebration for National Residency Match Day, held March 15, 2024, in the NEW Center Ballroom.

Booher learned they will be serving a Psychiatry residency at Summa Health/NEOMED-OH in Akron.

Booher is currently a fourth-year medicine student at NEOMED, and will move on to their residency following graduation this spring. A Commencement celebration will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The residency match is a culmination of four years of hard work and dedication to train to become a physician and transformative leader in the field of medicine.

Overall, 126 fourth-year students matched with residencies throughout the U.S. – for a 100% match rate of all students who applied for a match.