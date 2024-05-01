Police call log

TUESDAY

-9:31 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-8:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 10 block of Tawawa Drive.

-8:51 p.m.: crime in progress. Ariel Dawn Davis, 32, of Sidney, was arrested for driving while under OVI suspension.

-8:30 p.m.: summons. Louise D. Larry, 64, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

-6:55 p.m.: summons. Julia A. Cotterman, 52, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court.

-6:50 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Constitution Avenue.

-6:50 p.m.: summons. Ryan M. Shaw, 50, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court.

-5:28 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 200 block of West Poplar Street.

-5:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:07 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-3:52 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:20 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of Lynn Street and South Wagner Avenue.

-4:32 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Linden Avenue.

