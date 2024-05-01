County record

Crashes

No one was cited after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on April 29 at 7:03 a.m.

Thomas Robert Murch, 42, of Piqua, was traveling westbound on Millcreek Road when he attempted to turn right onto South Kuther Road going too fast, causing him to slide off the left side of the roadway and strike a utility pole. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on April 28 at 11:33 a.m.

Austin James Larger, 21, of Minster, was driving a semi-truck traveling eastbound on Fort Loramie Swanders Road when he attempted to turn left into a driveway. The truck’s tires left the roadway during the turn, causing it to roll onto its side, strike a telephone pedestal and go into a ditch. The vehicle was towed by Tops Towing.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on April 23 at 3:23 p.m.

Rebecca S. John, 68, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Lockport Trail. She attempted to turn left onto East Lockington Road and took the turn too sharp, causing her to strike Marvin R. Weber, 65, of Sidney, who was stopped at the stop sign on East Lockington Road at the intersection of Lockport Trail. John’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on April 23 at 1:14 p.m.

Joshua T. Bornhorst, 39, of Fort Loramie, was traveling westbound on Millcreek Road when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side. The vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Towing and Bornhorst was taken by Spirit EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Don Edward King, 39, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on April 21 at 7:43 p.m.

King was traveling southbound on Riverside Drive. He then turned onto Port Jefferson Road and crossed the center line, striking the guardrail.

Sheriff’s call log

WEDNESDAY

-11 a.m.: theft. Personnel responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Pike Street.

-8:18 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 900 block of Fair Road.

TUESDAY

-9:10 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

-7:38 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 13000 block of Kirkwood Road.

-6:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 21000 block of Peach Street.

-4:25 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 200 block of East Pike Street.

-2:36 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 13000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

MONDAY

-8:11 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Florida Avenue.

Village call log

WEDNESDAY

-10:40 a.m.: scam. Jackson Center Police received a scam report in the 100 block of East Pike Street.

Fire, rescue log

WEDNESDAY

-1:12 to 11:42 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-9:58 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

-10:31 a.m. to 2:59 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-8:30 a.m. to 1:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell