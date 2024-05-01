Let yourself go: May 1

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1-SATURDAY, MAY 4

• Amos Memorial Public Library will be holding its semi-annual book sale. Hours are May 4 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; and May 1-2, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and May 3 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Items are 50 cents each.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

• 7th annual Darke County Food Truck Rally and Craft Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the great Darke County Fairgrounds. In addition to the food trucks, there will be more than 60 craft vendors, artisans, specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops. New this year will be the Circus Spectacular presented by the Cincinnati Circus Company. Shows will be at 2 p.m., 4:30 P.m. And 7 p.m. in the coliseum. Circus tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Tickets are available at www.itickets.com or at the following link: www.itickets.com/events/476954.html or call the Darke County Fairgrounds at 937-548-5044. There will also be live entertainment in the gazebo with Mora & The Boys from 11 a.m.-noon and Noah Back from noon-2 p.m. Jungle Island Zoo will be open from noon-7 p.m. For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you can go to the following: www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the Events tab for “The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show”

THURSDAY, MAY 9

• Shelby County Master Gardeners will host a garden talk at the Amos Memorial Public Library from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. Angie Frantom and Courtney Diltz from Crossway Farms will present “Going to Pot.” The program is free and open to the public. There will be handouts, snacks, and a door prize. No pre-registration is necessary.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

• Seven Western Ohio authors will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at Gallery 2:ten in Sidney. The writers will be available to sign their books and to talk to book lovers at the store, which is located at 684 Fair Road. In conjunction with the appearance of the authors, art work will be on display. The store will also be conducting a wine tasting.

• Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, will host the Darke County Singles Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9. The band will be Road Kill. Additional food will be available, along with a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets. Dancers must be 21 yeas of age. Singles and couples are welcome.