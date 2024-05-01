Out of the past

125 Years ago

May 1, 1899

The old soldiers are making arrangements for the observation of Memorial Day in this city on May 30. A committee has been appointed by Neal Post, G.A.R., to make arrangements. Members of this committee are: William Clauson, A.O. Waucop, Dr. J.A. Throckmorton, John Smith and Joseph Cleckner.

——-

Arthur Knauer and Peter Scherer were at Toledo on Sunday. While there Scherer purchased a fine Italian harp. It is valued at $200. He will play it in connection with the Royal Mandolin Club.

100 Years ago

May 1, 1924

The committee representing the churches on the course of moral and ethical training in the public schools will meet in the social parlor of the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday evening. The meeting will be important and pastors are requested to come with representatives of their churches.

——-

Thirty members of the Sidney Kiwanis club were among the 500 in attendance at an intercity meeting of Northwest Ohio clubs at Ottawa last evening. Local Kiwanians made the trip in a special car on the Western Ohio.

75 Years ago

May 1, 1949

The largest class in the history of the Holy Angels parish took its first communion at the high mass yesterday morning with the Rev. E.C. Lehman officiating. The class of 66 included 37 girls and 29 boys.

——-

August Cordonnier has resumed work on his farm near Russia after spending several days in Washington with 21 other Ohio farmers who were representing the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Cordonnier was spokesman for the Fourth Congressional district.

50 Years ago

May 1, 1974

Last week a holler, in the form of a well-tuned timbre, was sounded by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors in protest of the recently increased municipal water rate structure. The group’s protest centers on the revised rate structure which eliminates quantity discounts for large volume users (that is, industrial firms).

——-

Steve Gallimore yelled encouragement to his kitchen partner as they waited to take a coffee cake from the oven. Under the guidance of Muriel Heath, the bachelor basics class at Sidney High School has enrolled more than 100 students in its first year. The classes of boys only learn to sew, cook, shop, and care for their clothing

25 years ago

May 1, 1999

DUBLIN Ohio (AP) — Christmas morning met the New York Stock Exchange as dozens of toy-hungry “Star Wars” fans descended on a Toys R Us early this morning in search of a new generation of movie memorabilia “Apparently it’s the biggest thing since the Exodus” quipped Anthony Anselmo 25 of Columbus who watched the melee in disbelief “We’re just amazed” added a friend Greg Lawhun 24 also of Columbus “It’s like Cabbage Patch mania” About 125 people flooded the store’s aisles after doors opened at 1 20 1 am Merchants were prohibited from selling or displaying the toys until today ? The toys include dolls, games and action figures from “Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace” the first “Star Wars” movie to be — released in 16 years. The movie opens May 19th.

——-

Victoria Mane Wilkes and James Robert “Rusty” Schwepe Jr, a former Sidney resident have chosen Sept 18 as their wedding date The ceremony will take place at the Mentor United Methodist Church. Announcing her daughter’s engagement and approaching marriage is Shirley Wilkes of Mentor The father is the late Edward Wilkes Schwepe is the son of James R Schwepe Sr., 1141 St Marys Ave. and Starr A Gould, 700 Plum Ridge Drive. The bride-to-be is a 1991 graduate of The Andrews School and a 1996 graduate of Ohio State University where she studied psychology and communications She is employed at Plaza Properties. Her fiance is a 1993 graduate of Sidney High School and a 1998 graduate of Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in environmental science. He is employed at 84 Lumber in Westerville.

