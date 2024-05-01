Sidney Chiropractic adds regenerative therapy

Nurse Practitioner, APRN-CNP, Tieca Franklin, left, of Troy, demonstrates on Kaitlin Koewler, of Sidney, how she would map a knee in preparation for a regenerative therapy injection. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney Chiropractic has recently added regenerative therapy to its list of treatments. The regenerative therapy consists of two types, the injection of biologic tissue into the affected area and the injection of platelet rich plasma into an affected area.

Tieca Franklin, a Nurse Practitioner, APRN-CNP, has been fully trained to administer the new therapies. Franklin, of Troy, was hired on by Sidney Chiropractic in March of 2023.

According to Franklin, the biologic tissue used is chosen for its ability to regrow and decrease inflammation. The tissue is injected into the affected location but still travels throughout the body, where it can help other areas of chronic inflammation.

Franklin typically waits six months to a year before repeating a biologic injection. The time in between injections depends on the severity of the ailment.

Franklin said in platelet rich plasma therapy, a patient’s blood is removed and put in a centrifuge rotor, which separates different parts of the blood by spinning it at a high rate of speed. A layer of platelet rich plasma is formed after the blood is spun around. The layer is then removed and injected back into the patient at the affected joint.

The platelet rich plasma is used to decrease inflammation while speeding up the body’s healing process by getting a concentrated amount of platelets to the damaged area.

The primary conditions that Franklin treats with regenerative therapy are chronic inflammation, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathy, usually caused by diabetes. The most common areas that Franklin uses regenerative therapy injections on are knees, lower back and hip joints. Franklin’s goal in many instances is to prevent the need for surgery.

While regenerative therapies open the door to new options, Franklin attempts to treat issues with a holistic approach of traditional chiropractic treatments, regular exercise, anti-inflammatory foods, stress management and the avoidance of harmful substances. By facilitating a healthy lifestyle, Franklin tries to prevent or get under control chronic inflammatory diseases in her patients.